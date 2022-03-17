Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Sports Bar In Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A large commercial blaze ripped through a sports bar in Downey for several hours Thursday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out before 5:45 a.m. at the 20/20 Draft House, located in the 8220 block of Firestone Boulevard.

Sky2 was over the scene as crews battled huge flames. Several firefighters were standing on the rooftop dousing the flames with hose lines. As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still on scene putting out hotspots and monitoring for flare-ups.

The 20/20 Draft house is located in a busy commercial area with several neighboring stores and eateries, along with a gym. Downey High School is located a few blocks away. Officials did not confirm how many businesses may have suffered damage.

The circumstances of the fire were still unclear. Downey Fire Capt. Josh Halvmaier told CBSLA there were no injuries, although one firefighter was evaluated at the scene for fatigue. Crews from Los Angeles County, Compton and Santa Fe Springs fire departments all assisted.

“Some of the things that the firefighters are considering shutting off, the utilities, the gas, the water, the electrical, and isolated to that building,” retired L.A. Fire Department Capt. Rick Godinez told CBSLA by phone. “Well, during the course of the firefight they also have to check for extension of this fire. They’re trying to contain it to the one business, but if it does expand to neighboring businesses, then of course those will be affected with possible fire and smoke damage, along with shutting down the utilities.”

There was no word on a possible cause.