ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando man killed in vehicle crash near Mall at Millenia

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3tkZ_0ehvYW3p00
Orlando man killed in vehicle crash near Mall at Millenia Orlando Sentinel/TNS

An Orlando man was killed Wednesday evening in a vehicle crash in south Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 49-year-old man was driving a sedan and was stopped at a stop sign facing north at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Arpana Drive, about a mile east of the Mall at Millenia, when he attempted to turn left onto Americana, said FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Orlando man was driving a sedan east on Americana when the 49-year-old man drove into his path. He crashed into the left side of the 49-year old’s car, Montes said.

The 49-year-old driver was transported to Orlando Health, where he was later pronounced dead, Montes said.

The other driver sustained minor injuries but was not listed as having gone to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Sentinel

2 shot at Orange County live-music venue

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting at the live-music venue Dream City that sent two people to the hospital, authorities said Sunday. According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, deputies heard gunshots at 3:09 a.m. Sunday at the business, located at 6387 West Colonial Dr. Witnesses told the deputies two men were arguing and that two people had been shot — a ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy