Orlando man killed in vehicle crash near Mall at Millenia Orlando Sentinel/TNS

An Orlando man was killed Wednesday evening in a vehicle crash in south Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 49-year-old man was driving a sedan and was stopped at a stop sign facing north at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Arpana Drive, about a mile east of the Mall at Millenia, when he attempted to turn left onto Americana, said FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Orlando man was driving a sedan east on Americana when the 49-year-old man drove into his path. He crashed into the left side of the 49-year old’s car, Montes said.

The 49-year-old driver was transported to Orlando Health, where he was later pronounced dead, Montes said.

The other driver sustained minor injuries but was not listed as having gone to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

