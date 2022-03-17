ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China’s Shenzhen to reopen, still trying to contain virus

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BEIJING (AP) — Companies in Shenzhen, a major Chinese business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks progress, the government said Thursday, following a citywide shutdown that rattled financial markets.

Testing of everyone in the city of 17.5 million people is “progressing smoothly,” said a deputy mayor, Huang Qiang, at a news conference. He said 71 new cases were found in the 24 hours through midnight Wednesday.

China’s case numbers in its latest wave of outbreaks in areas throughout the country are relatively low. But authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has temporarily shut down major cities to find isolate every infected person.

“We will organize enterprises to return to work,” Huang said, according to a transcript released by the government. He gave no timetable but said businesses are required to step up strengthen anti-disease measures and monitor employees for the virus’s telltale fever.

Chinese leaders appear to be trying to fine-tune their disease-control system to maintain their goal of zero cases while reducing economic and social disruption from stringent controls.

A meeting Thursday of leaders of the ruling Communist Party “stressed the need to maintain normal production” but said disease control work should be “carried out strictly,” state TV reported on its evening news.

“We should accelerate the reform of the disease control system,” the party leaders were cited as saying at the meeting. The report gave no details of possible changes under consideration.

Businesses in Shenzhen, a finance and technology hub, were ordered to close Monday, except those that supply food, fuel and other necessities. Bus and subway service shut down. Residents were told to stay home while authorities carried out three rounds of testing.

That prompted alarm about the possible impact on smartphone manufacturing and other industries that are centered on Shenzhen, which abuts Hong Kong. Economists said a potential threat to trade loomed if anti-virus controls spread to Shenzhen’s Yantian Port, one of the world’s business.

Elsewhere, the industrial center of Changchun in the northeast shut down and travel controls were imposed on its surrounding province of Jilin.

Volkswagen AG said production at its factory in Changchun would remain idle Friday. The German automaker said a factory in Shanghai, where anti-disease controls also were tightened, would operate.

Shenzhen is home to some of China’s biggest companies including telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd., Ping An Insurance Co. of China, electric vehicle maker BYD Auto and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat message system.

In Shenzhen, the “epidemic prevention and control situation is positive,” Huang said.

However, Huang warned Shenzhen still was suffering “sporadic outbreaks.” He said 71 confirmed infections were found in the 24 hours through midnight Wednesday.

“Epidemic prevention and control work cannot slacken at all,” Huang said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast China#Shenzhen#Ap#Chinese#Communist Party
FOX2Now

China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service. Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia May Not Stop With Ukraine – NATO Looks to Its Weakest Link

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
MILITARY
Times Leader

Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

AP Exclusive: US admiral says China fully militarized isles

OVER THE SOUTH CHINA SEA (AP) — China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The nightmare Britain would be living if Zero Covid zealots had got their way: China and Hong Kong's Communist regimes are STILL trying to eliminate the virus - as Chinese vaccine flops and Beijing refuses to admit the West's jabs are superior

The rapidly unravelling 'Zero Covid' policy in China is a stark reminder that Britain could still be stuck in lockdown cycles if ministers listened to cheerleaders of the elimination strategy, experts warned today. Many Western public health scientists overlooked the Communist regime's disregard for individual rights to praise China as...
WORLD
Times Leader

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

DETROIT (AP) — Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the U.S. More than 3,000 Canadian Pacific Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

US warns against helping Russian aircraft fly home

The U.S. government on Friday identified more than 85 Russian aircraft, including a dozen freighters, that have scurried back to Russia to escape sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine and warned that companies assisting such flights are subject to enforcement of secondary sanctions for violating export controls. In addition...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +1.74% advanced 1.74% to $921.16 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.40%. falling 0.40% to 13,838.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.58%. falling 0.58% to 34,552.99. This was the...
STOCKS
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy