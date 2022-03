Even with a love of reading and writing, 19-year-old Joy Ugwu never imagined that she would co-author a children’s book over the span of a summer break. Ugwu was born in Jamaica to Nigerian parents, and it was hard for her to envision herself as a published author in America. However, thanks to a publishing house in D.C., Ugwu, along with nine other young adults and teens, were able to write four illustrated children’s books about their experiences as immigrants.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO