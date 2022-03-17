ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Government Extends WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Arrest

By Cherranda Smith
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A court in Moscow has extended WNBA star Brittney Griner 's arrest until May 19, 2022, the Russian state media agency TASS reported, according to CNN .

"The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19 ," the court said in a statement, per a report by TASS.

Griner has been detained by Russian authorities since February after Russian Custom officials claimed the two-time Olympic gold medalist had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner, like many other WNBA players, was playing overseas at the time, as she's done for the last seven years .

According to TASS, a representative from Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission –– which observes the treatment of prisoners –– visited Griner at the pre-trial detention center where she's being held. The rep is quoted as saying the US consul has not visited the 31-year-old Houston native, though Russian authorities claim they are willing to "create all conditions" for such a visit.

Rep. Collin Allred told ESPN earlier this month that Griner hadn't been given consular access –– which he said was a "really unusual" circumstance.

Griner's detainment comes amid Russia's war on Ukraine in which the US has imposed severe sanctions and diplomatic relations are broken down.

Lawmakers including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee , the Congressional Black Caucus, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have chimed in on Griner's detainment and are working to get her released.

CUPID CARRIES A GUN
4d ago

I bet she would love to see 🇺🇸waving in the air, while the Star-Spangled banner is playing in the background right about now!!😂🤣😅🤣

Cody Hoffman
4d ago

Maybe when she comes back to the states she'll stand for the national anthem......

Black Enterprise

US Representative Says It Is ‘Extremely Concerning’ Brittney Griner Has Been Blocked From US Embassy Contact

Continuing coverage on the detainment of Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in Russia, uncertainty about her well-being grows every day. Going on a month of imprisonment, the WNBA center was detained at an unclear date about a month ago and her physical location is still unknown, mounting on the heightened fear that she may become a political pawn, reports CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
