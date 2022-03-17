Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That The Kanye West Drama Will Drive Pete Davidson Away—We Feel So Bad!

Shutterstock via Kathy Hutchins

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama has continued to heat up in recent days, with Pete Davidson’s private text messages to West leaked by the comedian’s friend David Sirus earlier this week. However, while Kardashian is allegedly, “Really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” a source close to the couple told E!, the 41-year-old is also said to have “concerns” that the continued drama will drive her boyfriend away.

The new couple, who began dating after meeting on the set of SNL in October, seem to be going strong, with promises of the details of their romance to be revealed in the new show The Kardashians which is set to air in April. But a source close to Kardashian told Hollywood Life, “As confident a woman as Kim is, she’s still human and so she has her insecurities when it comes to relationships, just like everybody else.”

The source continued, “Kim is really falling for Pete in so many ways. She sees what a good heart he has, he makes her laugh, he supports her. Pete really is what Kim has been looking for in a man, but she has her concerns that maybe all of this drama with Kanye will push him away or even scare him off.”

After new screenshots were released of Davidson’s private text conversations with West it seems that the 28-year-old comedian has not been scared away yet, but the source added, “She has her apprehensions and isn’t completely confident that this relationship can make it for the long haul. She absolutely understands if this is too much to take on, especially for someone who doesn’t have kids and who hasn’t been married. At the end of the day, she knows what is meant to be will be, but she hopes Pete is willing and able to be by her side through it all.”

West’s attack on his ex-wife and her new boyfriend have not ceased even once the divorce was made final, and the 44-year-old rapper continues to take to social media to air his dirty laundry on whoever opposes his actions. The rapper suggested in text messages that Davidson confront him at his Sunday Service in Los Angeles to settle the score, but as the comedian seemed to turn down this offer, things are still on rocky terms between the trio.