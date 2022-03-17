Loyola’s Sister Jean ready for another March Madness

PITTSBURGH (WBBM NEWSRADIO)- The Loyola Ramblers are back in the NCAA tournament and their team chaplain and number one fan is along for the ride.

Sister Jean Schmidt is in Pittsburgh with the Loyola Ramblers ahead of their first round game against Ohio State on Friday.

She says she developed her love of basketball in high school in the 1930s.

“It was fun and I learned to love it. I went to all the games that were played at (the) home court,” said Sister Jean.

Nearly 90 years later she spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon via video conference from a hotel. Loyola's march to the final four in 2018 turned Sister Jean into a national figure and she says she is happy to bring joy to others.

“I go down Michigan Avenue with a friend and people stop me and they say, ‘oh, are you,’ yes I am Sister Jean. They stutter first and then they melt, and so I just have a lot of fun,” noted Sister Jean.

