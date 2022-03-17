ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLfE8_0ehvNUgo00
Baltimore Washington Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said.

Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.

Kintrell Jr. fled by car to a wooded area where he apparently shot and killed himself, multiple authorities said. Baltimore County police found Kintrell's body around 6 p.m.

The father was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head, according to Lt. Glenn Shanahan with Anne Arundel County Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kintrell Sr. was visiting his wife at the hospital before leaving the hospital, 7News reports.

Baltimore County Police responded to a wooded area near Windsor Mill where they found the body of the son, Shanahan said. No one else was hurt during the altercation, authorities said.

“This is something that we wouldn’t expect to happen in the parking lot of a hospital," Shanahan said. "It just goes to show you that domestic incidents or family matters can escalate."

“These family disputes sometimes explode,” Lt. Shanahan said. “They explode at the house. They explode in parking lots and there’s no telling when it’ll happen.”

Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesman for the hospital, told 7News hospital staff rushed to help the father, but it was too late.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and their family members," Schwartzberg told the outlet. The shooting had no impact on the hospital's operations.

Both bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, Anne Arundel County Police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587). Tips can also be submitted online at metrocrimestoppers.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

teamster Tony
3d ago

To many people being distracted by legality of weapon. The real underlying problem in America is mental health & drug abuse. And the legal system

Reply(1)
4
Brandi Tate
3d ago

This is sooooo horrible for the wife abs mother!!!! I can’t imagine what she is going through. I don’t know details but this is just horrific!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Windsor Mill, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID PA State Police Troopers Killed On I-95

Authorities have identified the two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were struck and killed by a driver along I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21. Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were trying to get a man, who was walking on the highway, into their patrol car when they were fatally struck near milepost 18 just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. All three were thrown into the northbound lanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Shooting#Hospital#7news
Daily Voice

Road Rage Shooting Kills Tow Truck Driver In Prince George's: Police

A road rage shooting left a tow truck driver dead on Route 50 Saturday, March 19 in Prince George's County, authorities said. The drivers of both vehicles, who apparently knew each other, were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side in College Park, Maryland State Police said.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

2 PA State Troopers, Civilian Dead On I-95

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian were struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia overnight, authorities said. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near Broad Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday, March 21, PSP said. Police were trying to get the man, who was walking on the highway,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

ROAD RAGE: Tow Truck Driver Shot On Route 50: State Police

A tow truck driver was shot in a road rage incident on Route 50 Saturday, March 19 in Prince George's County, authorities said. The drivers of both vehicles, who apparently knew each other, were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side in College Park, Maryland State Police said.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
236K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy