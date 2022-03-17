MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

Baltimore Washington Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said.

Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.

Kintrell Jr. fled by car to a wooded area where he apparently shot and killed himself, multiple authorities said. Baltimore County police found Kintrell's body around 6 p.m.

The father was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head, according to Lt. Glenn Shanahan with Anne Arundel County Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kintrell Sr. was visiting his wife at the hospital before leaving the hospital, 7News reports.

Baltimore County Police responded to a wooded area near Windsor Mill where they found the body of the son, Shanahan said. No one else was hurt during the altercation, authorities said.

“This is something that we wouldn’t expect to happen in the parking lot of a hospital," Shanahan said. "It just goes to show you that domestic incidents or family matters can escalate."

“These family disputes sometimes explode,” Lt. Shanahan said. “They explode at the house. They explode in parking lots and there’s no telling when it’ll happen.”

Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesman for the hospital, told 7News hospital staff rushed to help the father, but it was too late.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and their family members," Schwartzberg told the outlet. The shooting had no impact on the hospital's operations.

Both bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, Anne Arundel County Police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587). Tips can also be submitted online at metrocrimestoppers.org

