History Matters: Courage and Cunning

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Advocacy and Community: The Delicate Balance.” View the full webinar here. For me, it’s really important to know the history of what you’re doing, where you are, from many different levels. If you’re trying to do something in your city, has someone else tried to do that before? What happened, where did it go? Are those people still around? Oftentimes, when there is a long fight to be had, there have been people, you know, who might not be as prominent anymore or active anymore, who spent years trying to get this thing done. Where are they, and how can we learn from them? So, learning from elders in movement, or people who have tried the thing that you’re doing before, and then zooming out and studying it from a broad perspective—and building our own political understanding of the strategies that have been used by people, and by movements, to address this particular issue. Where have they gone? And then even looking from a global perspective.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO