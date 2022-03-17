ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Looking Back to The Bearcat news in March 1938 – ‘Rube’s Day’

By Reporter Jackie Iddings
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago

Posted: 6:25 am, March 17, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxjIt_0ehvLnRJ00
This look back at Paso Robles history comes from local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon.

Paso revives Rube’s Day

“What fools these mortals be,” that’s what people might think if they look in on Paso High next Friday.

April first, that’s Fool’s Day when everyone who wants to have a good time puts on a crazy costume and acts silly. The freshman and sophomores, not having seen Rube’s Day before, will probably look with awe at the undignified antics of the upperclassmen.

Commissioner of Publicity, Fritz predicts an early influx Friday of Tarzans, cowboys and hula dancers, arrayed in outfits that may have come from a ragbag. That doesn’t matter, folks, just so you don’t wear your ordinary clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVzGn_0ehvLnRJ00
Click here to read the full front page of the March 25, 1938 Bearcat

“Look, a big hole in your dress,” is one of the most common jokes pulled on girls, don’t grab the bail too easily. Though, if you can catch someone else on it, why not?

Rube’s Day will be a day to remember! Better bring your camera and get some Candid Camera shots of your friends.

Mary Merrill wins Berkeley honors

Mary Merrill, Bearcat alumni of 1935, has been awarded two distinctive honors as an outstanding student on the Campus of the University of California.

The Prytanean Women’s Honor Society elected Mary to its club as one of the 23 most outstanding, all-around students in the junior class. Considering the large enrollment at Berkeley, this is an extremely distinctive honor.

Mary was also elected to the Mortor Board, a national women’s honor society.

The talk about gossip

Gossip seems to be a chronic social problem, even in 1938. Two Bearcat staff members admonished classmates, faculty and the community about gossiping.

The editorial on page 2, by L. S. (Lillian Swayze?) wrote, “Above all else, friendliness eliminates all GOSSIP in conversation, whether it is about new friends or old.”

John Hibbard wrote in his “Bearcat Merry-go-round” column, also on page 2: “Gossip, gossip—it seems that at this time of year students, teachers, and townspeople start malicious gossip about the school, students and teachers. A sharp tongue if you can remember the old saying, can kill more than a sharp knife.”

The Bearcats baseball team took a 6-1 win over Templeton and five of the Bearcat stars were credited by name. Read more on page 3.

Pet peeves of the students included gum popping, apple polishers, faculty in general, skunks and drunken men. Find out who on page 3.

Despite the warnings about gossip, Ophelia Heart-Throb reveals the latest romantic secrets and embarrassing moments of her classmates in Bearcat Bites on page 4.

More names are named, also on page 4. Find out who was the “senior personality” on March 25, 1938 and try to “guess who” without looking at the list of names at the end of the Guess Who column. A couple of freshmen also get some nice recognition.

Read previous Looking Back articles

  • Looking Back to 1936: Tom Mix to bring circus to Paso Robles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3 story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tom

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Tom. Tom is a sweet, gentle boy who is ready for a forever home. He is very easygoing and really just wants to stick by your side. He would like a home that can take him on short walks and show him lots of love.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Historical Museum seeking historic photos

Number of photographs documenting the history of Templeton is sparse and the organization is seeking assistance. – The Templeton Historical Museum Society has initiated a drive to collect and preserve copies of old photographs of Templeton. Recently purchased hardware will be used to store and display the museum’s archive of photographs that will help document and preserve the history of the town.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin discusses downtown parking

– Today I’d like to share a few thoughts with you about parking in Paso Robles. Several years ago, our downtown businesses petitioned the city council for assistance with what they said was an economic crisis for our city: the impact of employees parking in downtown parking spaces. they said all-day parking by employees was taking spaces which should be used by customers. These businesses wanted alternative parking for employees and they were very clear that the solution should not include the use of parking meters.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woods Humane hosting ‘St Catrick’s Day’ donation drive

Four-day donation drive in preparation for kitten season. – Woods Humane Society is preparing for kitten season on the Central Coast by hosting a four-day-long “St. Catrick’s Day” Weekend celebration that will include a kitten shower donation drive, a virtual webinar about fostering and kitten care needs, and an adult cat adoption promotion to help make room in the shelter for kittens, through March 20.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter to the editor: Please yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

Dear residents of Paso Robles, please yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Please. Not only is it the law, but it is the law for a very good reason: our collective safety!. I walk my kids to school, and unfortunately, this means my children and I are crossing Creston Road multiple times a day. Our choices are to cross at either Golden Hill Road or Lana Street. We alternate, as both are dangerous. Often, cars blow through the light through the crosswalks, while we and/or other pedestrians have just entered them or are still in them. Earlier in the school year, this resulted in a crossing guard getting struck by a car at the Lana/Creston intersection and needing medical care.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bearcat#Publicity#Tarzans#The Mortor Board#Tal
Paso Robles Daily News

New wine tasting lounge opens downtown Paso Robles

Serial Wines Tasting Lounge now open at 1226 Park Street. – John Anthony Family of Wines has announced the opening of the Serial Wines Tasting Lounge in downtown Paso Robles’ historic Odd Fellow Building. A destination for “high-quality wines representative of Paso Robles’ diverse terroir,” the lounge will bring together the region’s top growers and the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio for an “experience unlike any other available in the area,” according to a press release.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Art quilts on display at Paso Robles Library

– The art quilts of local resident Jeanne Aird will be on display in the Paso Robles City Library in the month of April. Using such techniques as block printing, Japanese shibori, painting, bleaching, dyeing, hand-stitching, and embroidery, Aird captures the colors and textures of nature, including her own backyard.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lover Boy

Three-year-old male has had some hard times and is ready to settle down and live a loving, indoor life. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lover Boy from Woods Humane Society North County in Atascadero. Lover Boy is the kind of cat that you can’t help but want to spend time with. He has lived some hard times and has “catted around,” according to the shelter, but he is ready to settle down now and live the indoor life. He loves having all the attention, affection, and playtime you can share. He also enjoys having long conversations, and if you come to sit with him he’ll be happy to crawl into your lap and tell you all about his life.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hibbard
Person
Tom Mix
Paso Robles Daily News

Colleen Bojorquez named new Mid-State Fair CEO

Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1, 2022. Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New book offers readers a guide to Paso Robles Wine Country

– Paso Robles has quickly become one of America’s most popular wine regions. It’s also a big and complex place with more than 300 wineries and 11 wine-producing regions, and it can be intimidating. The new book, “Drive Through Paso Robles,” gives wine consumers the information they need to understand and feel confident to explore this fascinating, and fast-growing part of the wine world.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dr. René Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Friends of the Elephant Seal seeking docents

– Friends of the Elephant Seal (FES) is recruiting new docents/ guides to help visitors at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Viewing Area understand the life of the northern elephant seals that visit this beach. FES is a cooperating association with the California State Parks. Piedras Blancas is the largest...
ANIMALS
Paso Robles Daily News

Brownies and Girl Scouts to deliver cookies to local hospital staff

– The Atascadero Brownie/Girl Scout troop 45002 will soon deliver 400 boxes of cookies to nurses and employees at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton. The troop is making the delivery to thank them for their service to the community. Funding for the cookies was provided by Mike Hedges of Hedges Insurance Services and Jim duBois of Mission Cities Insurance Agency. The troop will make the delivery in the afternoon on Friday, March 18.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1936: Tom Mix to bring circus to Paso Robles

Posted: 7:11 am, March 10, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. –The circus is coming to town! Yes sir, the clowns, the trapeze artists, the performing elephants and lions, the trick horses, and every thrill of the sawdust ring, plus Tom Mix and Tony in person, will be yours on Tuesday, March 24, when the largest independently owned circus in the world will give two performances in Paso Robles, starting at 2 and 8 o’clock p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy