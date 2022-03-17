ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Refuses To Let Mother-In-Law Sleep In The Master Bedroom

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it strange that I don’t think this is a big deal? I have actually let my MIL do this before. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Reddit has come through once again with a moral conflict we can’t help but obsess over. Redditor u/Xoxo76757 says she recently had a problem when her...

kiss951.com

Comments / 1

Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
NJ.com

Stepmom says she gets everything after dad died. Is that right?

Q. My husband’s father passed away last month. He always represented that he had a will and his paperwork in order. He was remarried in his late 50s. His second wife, who was his wife at the time of his death, mistakenly thinks that she is entitled to everything and that she is the sole beneficiary as the surviving spouse. His stepmother is a shady lady. His father fell at home prior to his death. Then had a total change of mental status and never recovered. She did not want to take him to the hospital, and we had to have a family feud in order to get him medical treatment. He ended up dying. She is not presenting any paperwork or admitting to the will, and she even changed the locks on the home. What should we do and who should we hire for help?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

I cheated on my husband while I was selling ice cream

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband cheated first, but that doesn't make it right. I didn't know what to do after I caught my husband having an affair with an 18-year-old high school student. I was so hurt, and I felt like such a fool. I didn't know what to do with myself, so I started going out more. I drank too much, and I started staying out all night.
Daily Mail

Single woman goes wedding dress shopping with her terminally-ill mom - who 'really wants to see her married' but fears it is 'totally out of the question' after brain cancer diagnosis

A single woman from Washington recently went wedding dress shopping, despite having no plans to get married in the foreseeable future. The trip to Kita Bridal in Edmonds was planned so that Christine Gilbert could make a lasting memory with her mom, Colleen Gilbert, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer two years ago.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

Does a father have a choice in whether or not they walk their daughter down the aisle?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. Data shows that it brings in over 60 billion dollars every year. And after all the delays from the pandemic, with many engaged couples having to reschedule or postpone their nuptials, 2022 is on track to be one of the bigger financial years for weddings in the last decade.

