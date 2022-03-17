Social media reacts to 'ugly' Browns-Mayfield split amid Watson pursuit

The NFL rumor mill continues to churn after it was announced that Texans star Deshaun Watson would not be facing criminal charges over allegations of sexual misconduct.

One of the many teams said to be interested in acquiring Watson is the Cleveland Browns, who, according to longtime ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, have decided they will be moving on from former No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield regardless of whether they acquire Watson.

In his report, Mortensen mentioned that the Browns have soured on Mayfield in part because they are seeking "an adult" to lead them at the quarterback position.

That line turned heads on social media, where many journalists and fans didn't seem to appreciate the apparently sudden questioning of Mayfield's maturity, especially amid the team's widely reported pursuit of a player whose character is very much in question at present.

Here's what some were saying on Twitter:

