Production problems at Torrance refinery contributing to local gas price hikes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the 23rd consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to a record $5.889, one day after rising 4 cents.

The average price has increased $1.102 during the streak, setting a record each day, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.108 higher than one month ago and $1.976 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 26th consecutive day, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to a record $5.851, one day after rising 4.2 cents. It has risen $1.091 during the streak.

The Orange County average price is 9.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.093 higher than one month ago and $1.953 greater than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen 5.3 cents over the past two days after increasing by 1.2 cents the previous two days while the Orange County average price has risen 5.1 cents over the past two days after increasing by two-tenths of a cent the previous two days.

The larger increases are because Los Angeles wholesale prices jumped this week after reports that the Torrance PBF refinery is having production problems. A March 6 power outage caused problems with a key unit that has not been restarted, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

"The restart delay was expected to last at least one week, according to traders, although the refinery declined to confirm that information to Oil Price Information Service," Montgomery told City News Service.

