MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD ACCEPTS MCG BID TO EXPAND RURAL BROADBAND

“Lancaster County has two major opportunities to fund improvements to its broadband infrastructure, which data suggests is worse than any of its surrounding counties,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported in last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “The first is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which Lancaster received $106 million. The federal money can be used ‘to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,’ according to the Department of the Treasury. County commissioners have yet to specify how they will use (most of) those funds, despite having started to receive them last May. The second source is future grants from the newly created Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, an 11-person group tasked with managing at least $100 million in funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO