Mahaska County, IA

MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD ACCEPTS MCG BID TO EXPAND RURAL BROADBAND

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mahaska County Board has accepted a bid from MCG to expand rural broadband service in the county. At a special meeting Wednesday (3/16),...

