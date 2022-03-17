ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Finale Recap: The State of the Beast

By Sean T. Collins
Photo: Coco Van Oppens

'Raised By Wolves' Creator Answers Your Biggest Season 2 Finale Questions: Is Marcus Dead? Is Grandmother Evil? Will Vrille Return?

There’s an old short story by Clive Barker, the creator of Pinhead and the writer-director of Hellraiser, that I think about a lot. It’s called “Pig Blood Blues,” and you can read a pretty beautiful comics adaptation by Chuck Wagner, Fred Burke, and Scott Hampton right here. Go ahead, take a few minutes, I’ll be here when you get back.

Anyway, old Clive, he wrote a line in this story that was frequently on my mind while watching this final episode of Raised by Wolves’ extraordinary second season. The line goes like this—

“This is the state of the beast…to eat and be eaten.”

I won’t get into who in the story says it and why—that’s for you to discover—but I will say that there’s something so perfectly fatalistic in that line, something that sums up so much of what goes on in this season finale. The beast, of course, is humankind, and it’s their—our—fate to kill each other until some larger force comes to kill us all.

There are several such forces at work in this episode, perversely titled “Happiness.” Foremost among them is Grandmother, the ancient android Father repaired/resurrected. When Mother decides to essentially swap her role as the children’s caretaker with Grandmother in exchange for Grandmother’s emotion-inhibiting veil, she precipitates a disaster.

Grandmother seems alright. She says the right words about ensuring “the everlasting life of human beings.” After the transplant of the veil to Mother, she seems almost morbidly preoccupied with the fear and pain involved in caring for children. (Speaking as a parent, I hear ya, Grandmother.) She gets along well with Father, her partner until Mother relinquishes the veil. She even laughs at his awful jokes, or at least his latest one, a “walks into a bar” bit about evolution. (Does it hurt that actor Selina Jones, acting behind White Walker/Fremen–style blue contact lenses, is as beautiful as Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim, Mother and Father respectively? No, it does not.)

There’s just one problem: Grandmother’s definition of “human beings” is, shall we say, somewhat broader than that of Mother and Father. By various arcane methods—including, I shit you not, tainted video games; gaming will be the death of us all—she is devolving the children into the sort of humanoid creatures that populate the acid sea. When Mother figures this out, the veil expands to seal her up and swallow her whole. After that, it’s easy as pie for Grandmother to plant her in a repaired hibernation chamber and knock her out, no matter how loud she screams.

That’s when Grandmother reveals her big plan: “After the humans have gone into the water, the Entity”—that’s the force called Sol—“will return to its slumber.” If that means turning kids like Campion and Tempest’s baby, the first to show evidence of mutation, into sea monsters, so be it. (Side note: Perhaps the ancient android “Shepherds” were responsible for the overall devolution of Kepler-22b’s ancient humans, “we had to destroy the village in order to save it”–style.)

Before she realizes she’s been had, Mother uses the veil for the purpose she intended: killing Seven, the gigantic flying serpent monster that tried to kill Campion. In one of the more upsetting moments in recent television history, she bucks every expectation viewers of traditional television might have by looking into the wounded beast’s soulful, plaintive, puppy-dog eye, then jabbing her arm through it and pulling out its brain. I was equal parts delighted by this zig where your average narrative would zag, and horrified by the callous violence of it all.

Also horrified is Campion, who has deduced that the serpent was Mother’s child. He has no love for his “sibling,” though; rather, he loves Vrille, the android that the serpent killed. Early in the episode he makes a copy of the writing Vrille did in her dying moments; “just some dopey Earth stuff,” says Paul, who decodes it.

Even as Mother is imprisoned by Grandmother, the force of religious belief marches on. Among the atheists, a little girl offers up a pendant she made in honor of Mother: “Lamia the Serpent-Killer, Lamia the God.”

And elsewhere, Lucius, the sole surviving Mithraic, has begun receiving messages from Sol now that Mother’s strike on the serpent has disrupted the temperate zone’s electromagnetic field, exposing it both to cold weather and transmissions from the Sol Entity. (For what it’s worth, Paul and Marcus deduce that the transmissions come from underground, a theory Lucius confirms when he announces his intention to descend all the way down into a pit.) Lucius now believes he is the true king and prophet, and he shoots Marcus, then crucifies him upside-down on the tree that sprouts from the serpent’s carcass. (In an extraordinarily gross sequence, Father shows the older children ancient footage of a person becoming a tree, just as Sue did.)

But once again, it seems as if the Entity has tricks up its sleeve that neither human nor android can foresee. No sooner does Lucius turn his back on Marcus than the one-time super-powered prophet disappear from his upside-down crucifixion. He is now somehow floating in the air, upside-down like the tarot deck’s hanged man…and that’s how the episode leaves us.

It feels as if we’re far, far beyond where the show left us at the end of Season One. Even though some of the earlier plot threads were left dangling—remember when hooded humanoids were a thing?—most everything else has been woven into a rich, dense tapestry of body horror and that thin line between science and magic. Powerful performances by the series’ leads, adult and child alike, are complemented by gruesome and gorgeous sci-fi/horror imagery. In general, there’s a sense that anything can happen at any moment, and all we can do is go along for the ride.

Raised by Wolves is post-apocalyptic TV at its finest. Humanity has become monstrous, and it faces the wrath of monsters in turn. This is the state of the beast…to eat or be eaten.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Community Policy