ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Crash Near Mass Ave. and E 30th St. Leaves 1 Dead

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the east...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

READ: Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing

(CNN) — Below is the text of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, as prepared for delivery:. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Distinguished Members of the Judiciary Committee: thank you for convening this hearing and for considering my nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. I am humbled and honored to be here, and I am truly grateful for the generous introductions that my former judicial colleague, Judge Tom Griffith, and my close friend Professor Lisa Fairfax have so graciously provided.
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Blinken labels Myanmar's Rohingya repression genocide

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday labeled Myanmar’s Rohingya repression a genocide. Blinken, in remarks at the U.S. Holocaust Museum, said he came to the determination after evaluating a “factual assessment and legal analysis” from the State Department that pulled together documentation from a number of sources.
WORLD
The Hill

White House warns Russia prepping possible cyberattacks against US

The White House on Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure,” White House...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#East Side#Police#Traffic Accident
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy