Donnie R. Broadway

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade. More than seven hours...
(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
(CNN) — The first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has begun, as Democrats aim to confirm the first Black female justice and many Republicans search for a unified message to oppose her. Democrats have touted President Joe Biden's pick as a qualified, boundary-breaking...
WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. Biden will first travel...
The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
Can you say you are confident that Ketanji Brown Jackson is about to join the Supreme Court?. If the past is prologue, Jackson is in for some very rough treatment, if not rejection. Only three people who are not white have been confirmed by the Senate to serve on the...
