Los Angeles, CA

Bias at issue with jury pool in Nebraska congressman's trial

 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Potential jurors are being questioned about their political views and possible bias against the FBI in the trial of a...

Lawyers duel over donations, intent at congressman's trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska lied to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire. But a defense attorney says the case is built on concocted evidence and assumptions by investigators intent on charging U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. A...
🎥 Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin its historic confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The 51-year-old federal judge would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Barring a significant misstep by Jackson, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of...
US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B, more eligible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as it launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to eligible families. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
Moderna wants 4th dose of COVID vaccine approved for adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
Gov. Ricketts: Voting for our future

The Nebraska Legislature has reached a critical juncture. In the coming weeks, Senators will make important votes on a budget that will shape the future of our state. On March 11th, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee released its amendments to my proposed budget. This week, Senators will begin debating what to do with billions of taxpayer dollars. Specifically, they will decide whether surplus State revenues should be used for more government spending or returned to Nebraskans through tax relief. This extra revenue isn’t my money as Governor. It’s not the Legislature’s money. It’s the people’s money.
FCC: Telecom with ties to China barred from doing business

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.
Avian flu detected in Nebraska backyard flock

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Merrick County. Since the initial announcement of a detection of HPAI in a wild goose in Lincoln on March 7, additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in wild geese in Cedar and Douglas counties.
Lincoln man sentenced to over 18 year on meth, gun charges

News Release United States Attorney's Office-Omaha. United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that John Allen Belot, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln to a total of 224 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Belot to: 140 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, 60 months in prison for use of a firearm during and in relation to and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and 24 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine while on pretrial release. Those sentences will run consecutively. After serving his sentence, Belot will be placed on supervised release for 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
