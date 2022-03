The Dallas Cowboys lost out on Randy Gregory. In a surprise twist to what has already been a drama-filled offseason, the veteran edge rusher agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos despite being all set to re-sign with the Cowboys. Unfortunately, the Cowboys had language in the contract that could lead to the possibility of voided guaranteed money in the event he was hit with fines or suspensions pertaining to the league’s substance-abuse policy. Despite having such an extensive history with this very thing, Gregory found the clause objectionable, and the lack of trust he felt from the Cowboys front office ended up being a deal-breaker.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO