Marquee brands in financial services and technology as separate entities are losing employees to the fintech industry, a fast-moving combination of the two fields. Fintech is attracting and retaining the best talent out there, while banks are struggling to cater to a new generation of finance talent focused on innovation. The tradition of banks as the “face” of finance is waning, and banks may eventually become the regulated back-end infrastructure for the new face in fintech.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO