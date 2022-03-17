Lego’s new Back to the Future set finally does the DeLorean right

Even if you're not a fan yourself, it's not hard to realize that Pokémon is all-encompassing. The franchise has moved well beyond its Game Boy-based beginnings and has expanded into a multimedia juggernaut comprised of games, animated TV shows and movies, a trading card game, and about three dozen other things that would take too long to list. Although Pokémon has become such a massive success, the beating heart of the franchise still lies with its games. Though they've evolved (no pun intended) over the decades since their inception, the games' core gameplay is a huge part of why the titles blow apart sales charts regularly. You catch Pokémon, you train Pokémon, you battle Pokémon, and eventually, you become the grand champion of whatever region you find yourself in. There's also the collection aspect of course, which sees players capturing and evolving as many of the creatures as possible to complete the Pokédex, a comprehensive encyclopedia that is bestowed to the protagonist by the oft-preoccupied Pokémon Professor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO