Guy Plays Guitar To His Sick Puppy Until He Gets Better | The Dodo

WHEN Heather went to change her baby boy's nappy after a long day at work – she gasped and her blood immediately began to boil. The American single mum-of-two was staring at words scrawled in a big bold black marker right across little Milo’s stomach. She was so...
In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Eve is loving her new role as a mom. On Friday morning, the 43-year-old rapper, who welcomed her first baby, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper last month, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of the newborn sleeping on her chest. "Wilde, my precious baby," she says...
AS we're sure any brides-to-be will agree, you essentially spend the weeks after getting engaged showing off your ring to anyone and everyone. So when her other half popped the question earlier this year, this woman couldn't contain her excitement and posted a big reveal video on TikTok. After drawing...
Back in 2016, we told you about a hero puppy from Owensboro that saved his human boy. At the time, the Chandler family's dog Percy was only six-months-old but loved his family dearly. When Matthew Chandler wrecked his ATV, his dad Jim didn't know how to get to him. "He...
For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
Guy rescues a dog from a van in -50 degree weather 💙. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to @K9AdvocatesManitoba, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. To help foster more dogs like June, keep up with Paws Above on Instagram: thedo.do/pawsabovek9.
The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style. “Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”
Comments / 0