London’s markets inched to gains on Tuesday as the oil majors benefited from US and UK plans to ban Russian oil over the conflict in Ukraine.The price of crude oil rocketed to more than double its price from a year ago as speculation increased over the potential import ban.Brent crude jumped by 7.87% to 132.91 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.BP climbed by 18.5p to 380p as a result, while Shell, which had apologised earlier on Tuesday for purchasing Russian oil last week, gained by 58.5p to 2,039.5p.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 4.63 points, or...

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO