FreightWaves was named a finalist in two categories on Thursday in the 68th Annual Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious competition in business-to-business journalism. FreightWaves’ recently launched Modern Shipper brand is a finalist for Best New Product in the Neals, which are considered the Pulitzer Prizes of B2B journalism. This category encompasses all revenue classes in the competition, from less than $3 million to more than $7 million annually. In the Best Podcast category, WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is a finalist in the most competitive revenue class: companies with annual revenue of at least $7 million.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO