The Huntington Arts Council has announced that the Board of Directors has chosen Kieran Johnson as the organization’s new Executive Director. Most recently HAC’s Director of Community Partnerships and Development, Johnson has been an integral part of the organization since first joining as Business Manager in July of 2017. He currently serves as the Town of Huntington’s Chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee and Co-Chair of the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce Arts & Experiences Committee. Prior to HAC Johnson was Operations Manager at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, Office Manager/Financial Coordinator for the Richard Avedon Foundation, served as the Chair for the Society for Photographic Education North East, and on the The Penumbra Foundations Associate Board.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO