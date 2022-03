There’s an excitement beyond the usual anticipation for the upcoming month of contemplation and worship: Ramadan begins on Saturday, April 2 this year with the sighting of the moon and ends on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The difference is that Montreal’s Muslim Community can once again gather, joining those fasting around the world during daylight hours before eating an early Suhur meal before the first light of dawn. The fast breaks at nightfall with the Iftar meal, anywhere between 7:23 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., ending later as the days get longer.

