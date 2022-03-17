ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Says There Is 'Very Very Strong Evidence' Russia's Putin Behind War Crimes in Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 108

NunyaB1z
4d ago

I hate war but it's hilarious the Democrats in office violate the constitution, wage a campaign of cancel culture and misinformation to their own people, and partake in murders and coups across the globe and have the audacity to call out another country for doing exactly what they do

Reply(71)
17
says who??
3d ago

there's no doubt both parties have done unthinkable actions that we don't see on the surface...every country is guilty to certain extent....

Reply
2
Andrew Poopacabra
3d ago

of course there is. and it still won't help. Russia can't even feed n fuel. Putin ur a failure

Reply
4
