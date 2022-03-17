Apple Mac Studio Review

Low-cost gaming chairs usually have few features. They typically come with lumbar and head cushions, and feature reclining backs, but they might not tilt. On top of that, they might be made of lesser materials than their more expensive equivalents. The AndaSeat Jungle 2 tries to buck that trend by not only tilting, but by featuring a built-in footrest and velvet-accented upholstery. That’s a lot on paper for a $299.99 chair. Sadly, the footrest isn’t very comfortable when extended, and is downright uncomfortable when hidden under the seat. In addition, the padding is relatively light, and the leatherette is some of the coarsest we’ve felt. It’s also not very comfortable for large-bodied people. If you’re looking for a gaming chair, and plan to spend $300 or less, the Cooler Master Caliber R1S and Razer Enki X are much more comfortable options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO