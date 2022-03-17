ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple Mac Studio Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s Mac laptops and desktops have long had a home on the desks of creative professionals, but the introduction of the Mac Studio (starts at $1,999, $3,199 as tested) may be the biggest move Apple has ever made that’s aimed so squarely at creators. This is an absolute powerhouse of a...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Apple Mac Studio With M1 Ultra and Studio Display Are a Match Made In Heaven

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Surprises come in all shapes and packages, and with no brand, is that more true than with Apple. During today’s Peek Performance event, Apple unveiled a bigger brother to the Mac Mini: the Mac Studio and a specially-designed monitor to accompany it dubbed the Studio Display. For serious content creators and professionals that crave performance in a desktop machine, this is looking to be the perfect setup for them. Key Specifications Available with Apple M1...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker Review

If you're in the market for a GPS pet tracker, you probably want one that informs you as quickly as possible of your pet's escape. The $49.99 Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker offers the fastest escape alerts of any tracker we've tested, in a convenient design that securely attaches to your dog's existing collar with a rubber clip. We also like that a Basic subscription, which includes live location, activity, and sleep monitoring, is more affordable than you get with competitors. Although its battery life could be longer and we'd like to see more health and social features, the Tractive still offers top-notch GPS tracking for a resonable price, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Google's Letting Android Users Clear 15 Minutes of Search History

Google is reportedly bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history, which has been available on its search app for iOS since July 2021, to the Android version of the app. The Verge reports that Google is rolling out this feature to Android users now and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Mac Mini#Mac Pro#Apple Store#Apple Mac Studio Review#Tb Apple#Apple Silicon Mac#Ports
PC Magazine

Google Tips Steam Rollout for Select Chromebooks With Alpha Release

If you ever wanted to play your Steam game library on a Chromebook, there’s good news: Google is starting to bring Steam to Chrome OS. The company casually dropped the announcement on Tuesday during the Google for Games Developer Summit. “The Steam alpha just launched, making this long-time PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try,” Greg Hartell, a Google product director for Android, said during the keynote.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

AndaSeat Jungle 2 Review

Low-cost gaming chairs usually have few features. They typically come with lumbar and head cushions, and feature reclining backs, but they might not tilt. On top of that, they might be made of lesser materials than their more expensive equivalents. The AndaSeat Jungle 2 tries to buck that trend by not only tilting, but by featuring a built-in footrest and velvet-accented upholstery. That’s a lot on paper for a $299.99 chair. Sadly, the footrest isn’t very comfortable when extended, and is downright uncomfortable when hidden under the seat. In addition, the padding is relatively light, and the leatherette is some of the coarsest we’ve felt. It’s also not very comfortable for large-bodied people. If you’re looking for a gaming chair, and plan to spend $300 or less, the Cooler Master Caliber R1S and Razer Enki X are much more comfortable options.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

NZXT Lift Mouse Review

Released alongside its companion NZXT Function Mini TKL mechanical keyboard, the $59.99 NZXT Lift Mouse is the latest computer accessory to arrive from NZXT, the American manufacturer best known for its computer cases and PC-building services. The Lift is an able-enough gaming mouse, complete with a clean, bold aesthetic and high-speed, high-resolution sensor. But unlike the Function Mini TKL, which occupies a space all its own, the Lift is held back by its flimsy build, dim RGB lighting, and a price just high enough to make its value proposition unappealing, especially compared with other bargain mice like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

iRobot Brings Smart-Mapping Features to Midrange i3, i3+ Roombas

Wi-Fi-connected iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet robot mops are getting smarter. iRobot on Thursday released Genius 4.0, a software update that brings smart-mapping features to the midrange Roomba i3+ and i3, and new object-recognition abilities to the high-end Roomba j7+ and j7. The update also delivers room-specific cleaning preference options, Siri Shortcut integration, a child and pet lock, and a do-not-disturb feature to certain models.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Instagram
PC Magazine

Apple Rolls Out iOS, MacOS Updates With Universal Control, More

Apple’s latest operating system updates are here with a few bonus features, most notably the delayed introduction of Universal Control. Both iOS and iPadOS for Apple’s mobile devices have been bumped to 15.4, while macOS Monterey is now at version 12.3. With those rollouts come Universal Control; it...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Review

Tablets in Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series are Android's answer to Apple's pro-level iPads, and the best devices for professional creative work on the platform. The Tab S8 is the smallest model in the lineup, but it still has plenty of power power, sports a beautiful 11-inch screen, and comes with Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus. We're also fans of Samsung's productivity-focused Dex mode, which bridges the gap between Android and Chrome OS. But at $699.99, the Galaxy Tab S8 costs more than comparable iPads and Windows tablets, while offering fewer pro apps than those devices. Until Android's tablet experience catches up to the competition, all high-end Android tablets, no matter how impressive the hardware, remain at a disadvantage.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

NZXT Function Mini TKL Review

PC component maker NZXT is perhaps best known for its computer cases and desktop building services, but with the NZXT Function Mini TKL ($119) the company has jumped into the mechanical keyboard market with a splash. Along with its companion the NZXT Lift Mouse, the Function Mini Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard is designed with gamers in mind, cramming many enthusiast features into its narrow frame including hot-swappable key switch sockets, tons of customization options, and gamer-centric controls along the sides of the keyboard. While mini TKL keyboards might not be the first choice of esports players, gamers short on desk space or who prefer a compact board shouldn't miss the NZXT Function Mini, a new PCMag Editors' Choice award winner for compact keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

How to Clean Your AirPods the Right Way

AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max can accumulate dirt and bacteria, which you don’t want to introduce into your ear canal because they can cause irritation or infection. And as for your AirPods themselves, an accumulation of wax, sweat, and other substances can affect their performance. Gross all around.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Ricoh GR IIIx Review

The Ricoh GR series dates back to the days of one-hour film labs and has attracted a strong group of fans along the way. The latest edition, the GR IIIx ($999.95), swaps the wide-angle lens for one that's a bit more standard (a 40mm equivalent), but keeps everything else the same as the GR III, which remains on sale for $899.95. The new view is enticing though, and unique among the few competing cameras still on the market, most of which cover a wider angle. Plus, the slim design may win over photographers searching for a pocket camera that's not a smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Tile Introduces Scan and Secure Anti-Stalking Safety Feature

Tile is following Apple's lead and addressing the potential use of its tiny devices to track people without consent. In a blog post, the company made it clear it does "not condone" the use of Tile technology to track someone's location, and "to that end, if you ever feel concerned that someone could be tracking you, we now offer a feature that allows you to determine if that tracking could be through a Tile product."
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Google Acquires Startup Specializing in Tiny Displays for Augmented Reality

Google's latest acquisition suggests we may see Google Glass return with much more impressive display technology. The search giant has reached a deal to acquire a five-year-old startup called Raxium, The Information reports. Raxium is focused on Micro LED technology with a view to offering better augmented reality and mixed reality displays. The company's website includes details of highly-efficient Micro LEDs measuring roughly 3.5 microns per pixel and offering millions of nits of brightness.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.85% inched 0.85% higher to $165.38 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.40%. falling 0.40% to 13,838.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.58%. falling 0.58% to 34,552.99. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, still outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -0.02% slipped 0.02% to $2,722.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.04%. falling 0.04% to 4,461.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.58%. falling 0.58% to 34,552.99. The...
STOCKS
PC Magazine

Sony Acquires Its First Canadian Game Developer

Sony is expanding the number of PlayStation Studios again this week with news that Montreal-based Haven Studios is becoming part of the family. This is one of the more obvious and probably easier acquisitions Sony has negotiated. As the PlayStation.Blog reports, Sony partnered with Haven Studios in March last year just as it was being setup as an independent studio by well-known industry veteran Jade Raymond. Ever since, the studio has been working on an original PlayStation IP that's currently only described as a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Maximize Your Inbox With a $39 Mailbird Subscription

While most work communication involves video calls and messaging apps, email remains the go-to for important messages. So why not make the most out of your inbox? Mailbird lets Windows users stay on top of incoming messages, whether you're a freelancer managing multiple accounts or a small business owner juggling customer inquiries.
SMALL BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Globe Electric Wi-Fi Smart Plug Review

You don't need to make drastic changes to start building out your smart home. The Globe Smart Plug ($15.99) is a single-outlet model that lets you control ordinary devices such as lamps and fans with your phone or via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands. It also works with other Globe devices such as smart lights and activity sensors, but it can't generate energy usage reports and it doesn't support the Apple HomeKit and IFTTT platforms. The Wyze Plug is compatible with lots of other smart devices and is much more affordable at $14.99 for a pack of two, making it our Editors' Choice winner for smart plugs.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy