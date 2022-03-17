Panthers pay hefty price for Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Claude Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Giroux will join Bobby Clarke (1,144) as the second player to reach the milestone with the Flyers. The 34-year-old forward is second in team history in points (900) and assists (609), also behind Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points). The question is if this will be Giroux's final game with Philadelphia (18-30-11) because he is a pending unrestricted free agent and one of the biggest names on the market before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Giroux has played his 15-season NHL career for the Flyers, the past 10 as captain. Defenseman Roman Josi has scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in a seven-game point streak and forward Matt Duchene 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in a seven-game run for Nashville (35-21-4), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO