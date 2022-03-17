ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police must be ‘ready to adapt’ to constantly changing terror threat

By Flora Thompson
The outgoing Metropolitan Police Commissioner has described the threat of terrorism as a “real and present danger” which is “constantly changing and evolving”.

Dame Cressida Dick said police must be “ready to adapt” but, as she prepares to leave her post added, “we are in a good position” to tackle the threats posed by terrorists in “whatever form or guise we find them”.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Thursday, she said: “We must not be complacent, the terrorism threat is a real and present danger. It is, as I’ve said, constantly changing and evolving. We have to be ready to adapt and change our approach to match the threats we face.”

I firmly believe … we are in a good position to meet and tackle the threats, meet and deal with the risks that are posed by terrorists in whatever form or guise we find them over the coming months and years

Dame Cressida Dick

In the past five years the country has faced “devastating attacks” but “we’ve also made great strides to improve our capability,” she said.

The counter terrorism operation is “stronger and more effective now than when I started as commissioner,” Dame Cressida said, adding: “I firmly believe … we are in a good position to meet and tackle the threats, meet and deal with the risks that are posed by terrorists in whatever form or guise we find them over the coming months and years.”

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said there were around “800 live investigations running at the moment”, about 80% of which are linked to Islamist extremism and that “remains the predominant ideological threat we face in our work.”

Since the start of 2017 there have been 11 Islamist extremist attacks. Some 32 late-stage terror plots were foiled in that time, 18 of which were linked to Islamist ideology and 12 that were related to right-wing extremism, he added.

