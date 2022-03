The Republican said he'd keep his dual citizenship so he has legal power in Turkey to make health care decisions for his Alzheimer’s-stricken mother. (Harrisburg) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO