ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Heating oil 65% more in March 2022 than year prior

By Sarah Darmanjian
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlq63_0ehut9YZ00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Heating oil is used by approximately 5.3 million homes nationwide, the majority of which are in the northeast. In 2020, 85% of all heating oil used in the U.S. was sent to the Northeast Census Region to heat approximately 4.3 million households, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The top five states that use the most heating oil commercially are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York. New York also happens to be the number one consumer.

Outside of kerosene, homeowners who use heating oil can expect to pay more to heat their homes during the winter. The statewide average retail price of both kerosene and heating oil reached a record high at the beginning of March, $5.082 for a gallon of heating oil and $5.363 for a gallon of kerosene, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority .

Shipley Energy , an oil supplier, said homes in Pennsylvania will use approximately five gallons of heating oil a day during the winter. At $5.082 a gallon, five gallons of oil would cost a homeowner $25.41 a day or $762.30 for 30 days.

On March 15, 2021, the price of heating oil was $3.00, according to records from EIA. For comparison, a home using five gallons of oil a day would cost the homeowner $15 a day or $450 for 30 days. That’s $312 less than this year.

Winter usually lasts between four and five months. Using five gallons of heating oil a day for four months (120 days) at current prices would cost $3,049.20, for five months (150 days) it would cost $3,811.50. At 2021 prices it would cost $1,800 and $2,250 for four or five months of oil respectively.

Gas taxes in New York compared to rest of US

New Yorkers are feeling the effects of higher home heating bills in addition to paying more at the gas pump. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has told all energy providers in the state including National Grid and NYSEG to focus on outreach that informs customers of rate increases, availability of payment plans, and government assistance programs.

“While neither the Commission nor the utilities can control supply prices, utilities can examine their hedging and billing reconciliation practices to reduce billing volatility and they can strengthen their communications to consumers to ensure they are aware of all of the State’s consumer protections and assistance programs that are available,” said PSC Chair Rory M. Christian.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Home Heating#Oil Can#Eia#Shipley Energy
News 8 WROC

There’s another reason gas prices are about to rise

(NEXSTAR) – You may think inflation and the war in Ukraine are what’s driving up gas prices this spring – and yes, they are – but they aren’t the only forces at play. One environmental regulation is also causing gas prices to rise, and it happens every year as the seasons change. The Environmental Protection […]
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars are impacted most?

(iSeeCars) Used car prices rose slightly in November as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive market. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales in November, used car prices increased 27.9 percent, or $6,939, compared to the same period the previous year. This comes after a 24.9 percent increase in October.   “Used car prices had drifted down, slightly, since they […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News 8 WROC

Kinney Drugs installs medication collection kiosks across New York

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs has implemented new ways to collect unused medications across New York State. In partnership with the New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project, Kinney Drugs has installed medication collection kiosks in 22 of its stores in New York. Through these kiosks, all individuals will be permitted to […]
GOUVERNEUR, NY
News 8 WROC

BA.2 now dominant COVID variant: Will it cause another spike in the US?

(NEXSTAR) – The BA.2 variant of COVID-19, also known as “stealth omicron,” has become the dominant variant of the coronavirus around the world, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The omicron subvariant now accounts for 75 percent of coronavirus cases globally. “This is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date,” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy