‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified more than 60 years later using DNA

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a desert wash July 31, 1960. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral.

OSBI: Unidentified woman murdered in 1995 positively identified through forensic genetic genealogy

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma

