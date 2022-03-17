ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NemeN Extends Research in Dyeing Program For SS22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Spring/Summer 2022, NemeN continues to push forward with its R’N’D (Research in Dyeing) programme by combining experimental lysergic color expressions with advanced flocking techniques. The Italian label — which has...

#Dyeing#Dyes#Nemen Extends Research#Italian#Easy Technical#Tessuti#Heron Preston
