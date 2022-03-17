ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Roommate arrested in 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Woosley-Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKCg8_0ehupQNH00

( KXMB ) – An arrest has been made in the 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson in North Dakota.

Minot police said Nichole Rice was in custody Wednesday and is believed to have been responsible for Knutson’s murder.

“It was a relief,” Police Chief John Klug said of the arrest, “But there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Rice, Anita’s roommate at the time she was killed, is charged with murder and is being held at the Ward County Jail. She was working at Minot Air Force Base as a civilian employee at the time of her arrest, Klug said.

‘Boy in a bundle’: Cold case from 1963 solved

Anita Knutson was 18 years old when she was found murdered at her Minot home on June 4, 2007. Her father called police when he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days, which was unusual for them.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Knutson dead in her bedroom. She was lying face down on the bed, covered with a large housecoat. She has been stabbed to death.

For more than a decade after Anita’s murder, there was no person of interest, little evidence and a murder victim with no justice. Four years later, a break was made.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said they weren’t able to share details of the break that led to Rice’s arrest, but would release more information at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Klug
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Roommate#Kxmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWLP

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy