ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mask mandates are ending — but 7 in 10 parents still want their kids wearing them in school

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2yW0_0ehupLCs00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – The coronavirus pandemic may finally be nearing its end, but a new study finds many parents still aren’t taking any chances. Seven in 10 parents are still urging their kids to wear masks at school, even while some states are relaxing their COVID-19 policies.

A recent OnePoll survey asked 2,000 adults (1,000 parents and 1,000 non-parents) about their views on mask mandates. Results show that 73 percent of parents feel schools should enforce mask usage to keep children and teachers safe as long as the pandemic continues.

When it comes to COVID, better safe than sorry

Interestingly, 37 percent of non-parents also don’t think it’s safe enough to end mask mandates in schools versus 28 percent of parents who feel that way. This comes after several states, such as New York, California, and Oregon, ended indoor mask policies in schools and most public locations.

According to the survey, 66 percent of parents believe lawmakers shouldn’t decide whether to keep or remove mask mandates altogether . Additionally, many respondents expressed that health officials haven’t always been clear when issuing pandemic guidelines over the last two years.

Six in 10 respondents agree that the COVID guidelines coming from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can sometimes be too confusing to understand (62%).

While 65 percent of all survey respondents say they couldn’t wait for the day when they didn’t have to wear masks anymore, 47 percent plan to continue using them even after the pandemic officially ends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son charged in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis. Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday. Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
Chicago Tribune

Parents split on the end of the mask mandate in Chicago Public Schools

Most kids wore face coverings as they entered Park Manor Elementary School on Monday, even as Chicago Public Schools relaxed its mask rules for students and staff. The school — in the Greater Grand Crossing community on the South Side — has struggled with COVID-19, especially as winter break began in December. Twenty-four people were in quarantine or isolation Sunday, after a positive case was ...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon parents: Schools keeping kids safe as mask mandate lifts

Liberals are four times more likely than conservatives to say they were 'very concerned' with hospital capacity.Most parents in Oregon say educators have been keeping their kids safe during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state's mask mandate comes to an end Saturday, March 12. While coronavirus outbreaks in schools haven't been a recent problem, just under half of parents said outbreaks in schools in their area had been a problem in the month prior to completing an early February survey. Meanwhile 64% of Oregon parents thought their area's K-12 schools were doing a good job keeping students safe and minimizing...
OREGON STATE
fox40jackson.com

NYC parents plan to sue the mayor over mask mandates for young kids

A group of New York City parents on Monday announced an imminent lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams over his continuing mask mandates for children 4 and under in schools. The news came at a rally outside City Hall protesting face coverings for young children after the mayor lifted school mask mandates for K-12 students. Officials said they kept the restrictions in place for younger kids because they aren’t eligible for vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Covid#Onepoll
WREG

Man sentenced to 18 years for supplying heroin to street gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Derrick Johnson, 59, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury back in February on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police arrest man accused of drag racing, selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing. According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CDC
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

Overnight head-on collision turns fatal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision. One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two detained after shooting on Laura Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a shooting on Laura Street Friday night. Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Laura at 7:48 p.m. Police say a male was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased. Officers have two people detained on the scene. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Park Ave. store sends three to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Thursday night at a store in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday night at the Speedy Corner convenience store at Park and Grand. Police say three victims were transported to Regional One. Two of the victims were in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Middle TN murder suspects captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Two men were captured by the U.S. Marshals in Memphis after authorities say they are connected to the death of a Murfreesboro man. Authorities say Paul Turner and Maceo Boyd, both 21, are responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old. According to WKRN, the shooting took place at an apartment complex […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOL 11

Parents sue Perrysburg schools over mask mandate

A group of Perrysburg parents have sued the Perrysburg School District over mask mandates that expired last month. The plaintiffs filed their case in Wood County Common Pleas Court Feb. 25, arguing that the district's requirement for children to wear masks on school buses and in classrooms violates the state constitution.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WREG

WREG

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy