ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

In New Orleans, police probe 5 shootings within 10 hours

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police are investigating five shootings within a 10-hour span amid a deadly surge of gun violence.

The recent spate of shootings have left three people dead, WWL-TV reported.

The first shooting happened Wednesday evening, when police officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the Central City neighborhood. Later Wednesday, a man was found lying in a street in New Orleans East and was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound. Then, shortly before dawn Thursday, a shooting on Lafron Drive left one person dead.

Investigators are looking for a possible motive in each killing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police investigate shooting death of woman in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in the Kansas City suburb, police said. Officers who arrived at the home found that the woman had already been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gun Violence#Ap#Wwl Tv
The Associated Press

Delaware police: Man assaults another driver after crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with assaulted another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle on Sunday, state police said. Troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, DE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy