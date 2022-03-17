Transglobe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Transglobe Energy Corp. (TGA) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $93.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $169 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGA