Advaxis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) _ Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $365,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADXS