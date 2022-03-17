Tom Schwartz Denies Tom Sandoval Caused Katie Maloney Split: ‘That’s All on Me’

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney Shutterstock (3)

Vanderpump Rules fans are slowly getting answers about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney ’s split.

The 39-year-old TomTom co-owner spoke out while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16, telling photographers that he is doing “OK.”

"Of course I'm sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” he said.

When asked whether costar Tom Sandoval — who Maloney, 35, butted heads with during season 9 on Vanderpump Rules — was to blame for the breakup, Schwartz shut that theory down.

"No, no that's all on me," he said. "I wish I had a scapegoat, but that's all on me. … It's complicated, obviously. But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It's complicated."

Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation earlier this month .

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz KCR/Shutterstock

"After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote on Tuesday, March 15. “ We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

The former model, for his part, noted that he is “not the victim,” but revealed it was Maloney who pulled the plug.

“ Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. t would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he wrote, adding that it “sucks” that their 12-year relationship is ending. “I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you [Katie].”

A source subsequently confirmed to Us Weekly that Maloney ended the five-year marriage.

“Katie realized how unhappy she is and Tom really wanted it to last between them. He worked really hard to make it work but the issues continued,” a source told Us .

Another insider added that the twosome “tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months.”