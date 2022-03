The trade deadline is upon us, and the Nashville Predators have already made a small splash in an attempt to upgrade their team ahead of the final stretch of the season. They currently sit in the first wild card spot, five points ahead of the Dallas Stars and eight ahead of the Winnipeg Jets, while tied with the third-place Minnesota Wild. The Western Conference has become a tight race with none of the top teams giving out any favours, making the Predators’ last 20 games of the season a nail-biting experience. All it takes is one bad stretch, a string of three or four losses, and they could find themselves on the outside looking in.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO