Bella Hadid reflects on battle with eating disorder

Bella Hadid rocked a futuristic look for Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Show, complete with strange forehead studs and shaved eyebrows. The future is now! Supermodel Bella Hadid, 25, stomped the runway at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show, and rocked a bizarre and unique look while doing it: shaved eyebrows replaced with futuristic silver studs. After walking multiple runways during the exciting week of fashion attended by celebrities like Zendaya, and Vanessa Hudgens, Bella didn’t slow down, rocking the Givenchy runway in a layered black ensemble topped off with straight black hair, and a cozy, floor-length trench.
