ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bella Hadid reflects on battle with eating disorder

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview for the April 2022 issue of U.S....

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Bella Hadid Sets the Record Straight on Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bella Hadid On Gigi Hadid Comparisons & Regretting Getting A Nose Job At 14. Bella Hadid is reflecting on her decision to go under the knife more than a decade ago. In a recent interview with Vogue, published Tuesday, the 25-year-old cover model addressed for the first time specific rumors surrounding the cosmetic surgery she's had done, with Hadid revealing that she got a rhinoplasty when she was 14 years old.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KEYT

Supermodel Bella Hadid regrets having cosmetic surgery

Supermodel Bella Hadid has confessed that she regrets having a nose job as a teenager. Gracing the cover of American Vogue’s April issue, the supermodel said she wishes she had not gone under the knife at 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella Hadid Wears Athleisure The Supermodel Way

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has a knack for making even athletic gear look chic. The model is an expert at keeping things casual yet stylish...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
hotnewhiphop.com

Bella Hadid Finally Admits To Getting Nose Job

In an interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid spoke about her battles with mental health, even opening up about her plastic surgery. After years of public speculation, being accused of lip filler and eyelid lifts, Bella revealed she did receive a nose job at the age of 14. She revealed that it's a decision she regrets, as she believed she "would have grown out of it." "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Yolanda Hadid slammed for allowing Bella to get a nose job at 14

Yolanda Hadid is drowning in hot water over her daughter Bella Hadid’s revelation that she had a nose job at age 14. Twitter users are calling out the former supermodel for allowing her kin to go under the knife at such a young age, with some even going so far as to call her a bad mother. “Yolanda is… I’m sorry but she’s a terrible mother. She’s encouraged disordered eating and eating disorders in the name of ‘maintainance’ in both of her girls and let her barely out of preteens daughter get cosmetic surgery??” one Twitter user wrote. “Yolanda is a ghoul who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Vogue Magazine#High School#U S Vogue
Harper's Bazaar

Bella Hadid Styled Her Pink Burberry Suit in Two Different Ways

Bella Hadid just gave a stylish lesson in versatility. The supermodel was photographed while arriving at and departing London’s Central Hall Westminster for the Burberry's Fall 2022 show yesterday, wearing two very different looks centered on the same pink printed suit in a high-fashion day-to-night styling showcase. In pics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Wears Bizarre Forehead Studs At Givenchy Show For PFW – Photos

Bella Hadid rocked a futuristic look for Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Show, complete with strange forehead studs and shaved eyebrows. The future is now! Supermodel Bella Hadid, 25, stomped the runway at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show, and rocked a bizarre and unique look while doing it: shaved eyebrows replaced with futuristic silver studs. After walking multiple runways during the exciting week of fashion attended by celebrities like Zendaya, and Vanessa Hudgens, Bella didn’t slow down, rocking the Givenchy runway in a layered black ensemble topped off with straight black hair, and a cozy, floor-length trench.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

My colleague’s naming her baby after medical word for POO because she ‘likes the sound’- I daren’t tell what she’s doing

WHENEVER a mum-to-be tells your their baby name, the polite thing to do is smile and gush over how sweet it is - even if you think it's absolutely terrible. That said, there are always exceptions to that rule - and one woman has been left in a VERY awkward position after finding out the weird meaning behind the name colleague wants to give her son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Psych Centra

The 8 Types of Eating Disorders

All types of eating disorders can affect people across cultures and genders. Their symptoms vary and can be life threatening in some cases, but each is treatable. There are eight types of feeding and eating disorders recognized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5). Eating disorders can be life threatening if they are not addressed.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Is Donating Her Fashion Week Earnings to Ukrainian and Palestinian Aid

Bella Hadid joined the list of models donating their Fashion Week earnings this season. Inspired by her sister Gigi Hadid and Argentine model Mica Argañaraz, the model announced on March 9 that she would be allocating her total fall 2022 Fashion Week earnings to those affected by conflict in Ukraine and Palestine. Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, walked in at least 15 runway shows this season. In a statement on Instagram, Hadid said her donation would go toward organizations providing refugee and medical aid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KGET 17

Eating disorders on the rise since the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Medical researchers are seeing a big increase in eating disorders as a result of the pandemic, especially among young girls. Reports show the number of emergency room visits related to eating disorders for teenage girls doubled during the pandemic. Nutritionist Nicole Giumarra spoke with 17...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Richard Eden Says Prince Harry's Wife Deserves An Oscar For Oprah Interview Amid Rumors Sussexes Will Present A Top Award At The Ceremony, Netizens React

Richard Eden said Meghan Markle deserves an Oscar for her Oprah Winfrey interview performance. Meghan Markle received criticisms following rumors that she and her husband, Prince Harry, will be presenting a top award at the Oscars. Netizens seemingly mocked her after a royal commentator said that she deserves an Oscar for her performance during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy