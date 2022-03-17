ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Montana jokes Kanye will make new social media app after Instagram suspension

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago
French Montana made light of Kanye West's ban from Instagram, joking that he will probably just launch his own social media platform. Getty Images

He may not be Off The Grid forever.

French Montana joked that his pal Kanye West is bound to launch his own social media platform after he was suspended from Instagram for breaking the app’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

“They suspended my dawg Kanye off instagram he about to make his own social media platform,” French tweeted on Wednesday.

The “No Stylist” rapper may have been referring to West’s move to make his new album “Donda 2” only available on his own streaming service Stem Player, which costs $200 and has earned the artist $2.2 million in sales.

West was booted from Instagram Wednesday evening for 24 hours after he posted a racial slur aimed at Trevor Noah.

A Meta spokesperson told Page Six on Wednesday that Ye’s recent posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment and that if he continues to violate the company’s policies, they will take further action.

West will be unable to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.

It seems West’s attack on the Noah — who called the rapper out for his abusive behavior towards Kim Kardashian — seemed to be the final straw following a string of tirades against his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson over the last several months.

West has been targeting Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and more on social media.

West has continuously dragged his ex-wife on the platform, claiming that she has been keeping him from seeing their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian shut down West’s claims, writing on Instagram, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

West has also taken aim at Davidson, posting threats about wanting to “beat” his “ass” and sharing his “Eazy” music video where a West kills a claymation version of the comedian.

Kardashian, who filed to divorce West in February 2021, was declared legally single earlier this month.

