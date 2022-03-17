ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Queen Elizabeth II found her children getting divorced 'upsetting', claims new book

hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II found her children getting divorced 'upsetting', claims new...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

'Queen Elizabeth has passed away': US media declares the monarch dead

On 20 February, Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel all her engagements in England. Her frail health is of great concern, especially because she is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. On Tuesday evening, an American gossip media announced her death. ⋙ COVID: Queen tests positive,...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Will Reportedly Get A New Royal Title After Monarch Passes Away

Prince William and Kate Middleton will, reportedly, receive a new royal title after the queen dies. Prince William and Kate Middleton will receive a new royal title after Prince Charles ascends the throne. Royal fans already know that Prince Charles would most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to his eldest son. Middleton, on the other hand, will inherit Princess Diana’s title, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
StyleCaster

The Queen ‘Desperately’ Wants to Meet Lili After Her COVID Battle—Here’s How Soon It Could Happen

Click here to read the full article. Royal followers have wanted to see Queen Elizabeth and Lilibet meet each other ever since Prince Harry’s baby girl was born—and now, the Queen is even more eager to make it happen. Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. She continues to live there with her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and her older brother Archie Harrison. At the time of her birth, Harry and Meghan revealed that baby Lili was named after the Queen herself: “Lili...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family
Cosmopolitan

Rumor Has It Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is fully done with Buckingham Palace. According to some shiny new intel from royal sources, Her Majesty is unlikely to ever permanently return to the royals' most famous home, and will instead chill out at Windsor Castle—where she's been living for the past two years since the pandemic started.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince William's Father Reportedly Slimming Down Monarchy After Queen Elizabeth; Here Are 9 Royals Who Could Take Center Stage

Prince Charles will allegedly only include nine royals in the slimmed-down monarchy. Prince Charles is planning to slim down the monarchy during his reign. The heir apparent will be taking over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. According to reports, nine senior members of the royal family will be retained. Check out who makes the cut.
U.K.
Metro International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth meets Canadian PM in person – Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, in her first in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus late last month. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock, Heartbreak: Prince Harry Reportedly Might Disrespect Duchess Of Cambridge In Memoir Amid Rumor Feud With Prince William

Prince Harry might disrespect Kate Middleton in his upcoming memoir. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have developed a close bond over the years because both are dear to Prince William. However, some were concerned that the Duke of Sussex might disrespect his sister-in-law in his upcoming memoir. Kate Middleton Heartbreak:...
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Queen Elizabeth's guest ate dog biscuits

One of Queen Elizabeth's lunch guests mistakenly ate her dogs' biscuits. The 95-year-old monarch had held a meeting with then-Health Secretary Alan Johnson and Paul Murphy, the Welsh Secretary at the time, in 2008 and invited the politicians to dine with her afterwards. Her guests enjoyed their meal, but it...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Prince Charles' Sister Made A Thoughtful Move To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Princess Anne joined an eco-council in planting a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Princess Anne has been the hardest working royal in recent years. The Princess Royal is not slowing down and recently visited Watchfield Primary School as part of a visit to Oxfordshire and the Defence Academy, where she joined an activity that honors the Queen's upcoming major event.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Saved Wife Duchess of Cambridge From Embarrassing Moment At St. Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended St. Patrick's Day for the first time after the pandemic. Kate Middleton and Prince William attended St. Patrick's Day on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made several appearances at the annual event in the past years and one outlet claimed that the future king saved his wife from an embarrassing moment one time.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Used Final Royal Engagement To Send Secret Message, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle sent a secret message about a complicated relationship during final royal engagement. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final royal engagements two years ago. However, according to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex sent a secret message during her last appearance as a working royal through her ensemble.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy