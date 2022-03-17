ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant mispronounces famous lyric, and who are we to disagree?

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet dreams are not made of this. On Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” contestant Chris Bryant failed to solve the puzzle in the “Song Lyrics” category when he guessed “Sweet dreams are made of these” instead of “Sweet dreams are made of this.” The lyric is the opening line from...

