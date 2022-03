On the cusp of the prime home buying season, the region is dealing with record low inventory, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. In a press release, the organization said the region’s active inventory of 761 listings is about 25% lower compared to 2021, which was itself a tight year. The region had less than a month of inventory at the end of February, and some local markets had just over half a month left.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO