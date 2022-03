Kevin Durant knows whom he'd pick for MVP, at least as of Friday night: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. "If I had to take a guess [who will win the award], I would go between Joel Embiid...DeMar DeRozan...and Ja Morant, for me," he told reporters. "Those are my top three, and I would probably go Joel. I mean, [Nikola] Jokic, could throw Jokic in there, but I'd probably go Joel. I mean, there's so many great players playing at a high level, man, so like I said the other day, the league's in a great place."

