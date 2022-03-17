ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In a desperate bid to avoid getting his crown jewels seized, Roman Abramovich is moving his $1.3 billion superyachts Eclipse and Solaris out of the reach of European authorities.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian oligarchs are having a tough time ever since the war began in February, especially the ones who have been sanctioned, resulting in sequestration of their wealth and properties spread across the world. While Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the consequences of his war and moved his $100 million...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Solaris#Crown Jewels#European#Russian#Marinetraffic
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
freightwaves.com

US warns against helping Russian aircraft fly home

The U.S. government on Friday identified more than 85 Russian aircraft, including a dozen freighters, that have scurried back to Russia to escape sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine and warned that companies assisting such flights are subject to enforcement of secondary sanctions for violating export controls. In addition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy