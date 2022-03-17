ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Resurfaces To Photobomb ‘Queer Eye’ Star In New Photo Of The Singer

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The ‘All Too Well’ singer snuck in behind Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend as they relaxed on a cozy couch together.

Even the stars like to get silly now and again! Taylor Swift made a rare appearance when she poked her head behind Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington for a funny photobomb opportunity on Wednesday March 16. The 32-year-old singer popped her head up behind the couple as they posed for a photo, definitely giving the pair a bit of a surprise!

It seemed like the photo was taken at a low-key party with a group of friends. Antoni and Kevin were relaxing on a cozy loveseat posing for what they probably thought was a normal, cute black-and-white photo of themselves. Antoni was dressed in all black while Kevin rocked a white t-shirt. Taylor looked like she’d pounced on the opportunity to sneak into the pair’s picture, and she posed behind them for the sweet photo.

Taylor has been friends with Antoni for sometime, and the two even celebrated Thanksgiving together (along with a few other stars) back in 2019. It was definitely a funny photo of the three of them. Kevin had also come up with a witty caption for the photo, mentioning the cozy seat where he and Antoni were relaxing on. “Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had,” he wondered in the caption.

The photobomb was a rare sighting of the Lover singer. The black-and-white picture came after the first photos of Taylor in three months were taken of her in New York in early February. The singer was seen walking around with a keyboard and notebook in hand while she enjoyed a walk with her family. Given that she seemed hard at work, the photos got fans excited for the possibility of new music!

Taylor dropped in unexpectedly on a sweet photo of Antoni and his partner. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

When she isn’t photobombing her friends, Taylor has undoubtedly kept busy, especially since her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) was released in November. While it’s not clear when the “All Too Well” singer’s next album (or recorded Taylor’s Version album) will drop, she did join her pal Ed Sheeran for a duet on the remix of his song “The Joker & The Queen” in February.

