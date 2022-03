The following “Gardening for Life” column is presented as the first of two parts . Have you ever experienced a landscape as a feast of the senses?. First, catching your attention with its colors and forms, and then, as you come closer, creating a sense of ecstasy with the scents of the flowers and herbs? Then, as you encounter fruits, berries and veggies, activating the sense of taste?

